Carolina Hurricanes limiting playoff ticket sales vs Rangers to local residents

The Carolina Hurricanes are going the extra mile to make sure they have home-ice advantage in the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The Hurricanes got a tough draw for the second round in facing the Presidents Trophy winner in the New York Rangers.

Despite that, Carolina actually is favored to not only win the series but win the Cup.

But the Rangers fan base is one of the largest out there. And the 'Canes know that.

So, they are limiting ticket sales for their home games of the series to only local residents.

"PNC Arena is located in Raleigh, NC. Sales to this event will be restricted to residents of North Carolina, South Carolina and southern parts of Virginia," says a disclaimer on social media. "Residency will be based on credit card billing address. Orders by residents outside North Carolina, South Carolina and southern Virginia will be canceled without notice and refunds given."

Carolina hosts Games 3 and 4 of the series, and if necessary, Game 6.

Rangers fans aren't the only fan base from Madison Square Garden to recently be shut out of an opponent's arena.

Philadelphia 76ers co-owners Josh Harris, David Blitzer and David Adelman, along with Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin, purchased 2,000 tickets to Thursday's Game 6 in Philadelphia to give to local first responders and community groups.

That gesture came after Sixers star Joel Embiid turned heads when he said he was "disappointed" that New York Knicks fans had seemingly taken over Wells Fargo Center in Game 4. Rubin joked on X, formerly Twitter, that Philly fans "absolutely CANNOT let Knicks fans take over our arena again!!!"

Madison Square Garden prices tend to be higher than most, especially during the playoffs, so it makes sense why fans opt to travel, especially to Philadelphia, which is just a trip down the New Jersey Turnpike.

The dates for the series are still to be determined.

