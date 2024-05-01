Expand / Collapse search
Philadelphia 76ers

76ers owners gifting 2,000 playoff tickets to Philly first responders, local communities

'[W]e absolutely CANNOT let Knicks fans take over our arena again!!!'

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
The Philadelphia 76ers are making sure they have a true home-court advantage.

After a wild victory over the New York Knicks Tuesday night to keep their season alive, 76ers co-owners Josh Harris, David Blitzer and David Adelman, along with Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin, purchased 2,000 tickets to Thursday's Game 6 in Philadelphia.

The tickets will be distributed to first responders, health care professionals, community groups and other Philadelphia-based organizations.

76ers arena

Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia before a game between the New York Knicks and the Philadelphia 76ers during Round 1 Game 4 of the 2024 NBA Playoffs April 28, 2024.   (Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images)

In a statement, the team said the tickets will be given "to harness the intensity and excitement for tomorrow’s crucial showdown with the New York Knicks."

Sixers star Joel Embiid turned heads when he said he was "disappointed" Knicks fans had seemingly taken over the Wells Fargo Center in Game 4. So, Rubin wanted to keep home court advantage.

"[W]e absolutely CANNOT let Knicks fans take over our arena again!!!" Rubin posted on X, formerly Twitter.

Rubin also joked that the tickets will be given out "once we know they’re legit Sixers fans and not imposters."

Embiid said he was angered by the mixed crowd in Game 4, "especially because Philly is considered a sports town. It's not OK."

76ers logo

The Philadelphia 76ers' logo outside the Wells Fargo Center before an NCAA Division I men's lacrosse championship semifinal game between the Duke Blue Devils and the Penn State Nittany Lions May 27, 2023, at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.  (Erica Denhoff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

It should be noted ticket prices at Madison Square Garden are typically higher than prices in Philly.

This also wouldn't have happened if it weren't for the Sixers stealing Game 5 at MSG. New York led 96-90 with 28 seconds left, but Tyrese Maxey converted a wild four-point play. Josh Hart then made just one of two free throws, and Maxey drilled a logo three to force overtime.

The Knicks scored the first five points of overtime, but Philly answered with a 9-0 run and never looked back, as Maxey dropped a game-high 46 points.

Tyrese Maxey reacts on court

Tyrese Maxey of the Philadelphia 76ers celebrates against the New York Knicks during Round 1 Game 5 of the 2024 NBA Playoffs April 30, 2024, at Madison Square Garden in New York City. (Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images)

Game 6 tips off Thursday at 9 p.m. ET in Philly.

