76ers owners gifting 2,000 playoff tickets to Philly first responders, local communities

The Philadelphia 76ers are making sure they have a true home-court advantage.

After a wild victory over the New York Knicks Tuesday night to keep their season alive, 76ers co-owners Josh Harris, David Blitzer and David Adelman, along with Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin, purchased 2,000 tickets to Thursday's Game 6 in Philadelphia.

The tickets will be distributed to first responders, health care professionals, community groups and other Philadelphia-based organizations.

In a statement, the team said the tickets will be given "to harness the intensity and excitement for tomorrow’s crucial showdown with the New York Knicks."

Sixers star Joel Embiid turned heads when he said he was "disappointed" Knicks fans had seemingly taken over the Wells Fargo Center in Game 4. So, Rubin wanted to keep home court advantage.

"[W]e absolutely CANNOT let Knicks fans take over our arena again!!!" Rubin posted on X, formerly Twitter.

Rubin also joked that the tickets will be given out "once we know they’re legit Sixers fans and not imposters."

Embiid said he was angered by the mixed crowd in Game 4, "especially because Philly is considered a sports town. It's not OK."

It should be noted ticket prices at Madison Square Garden are typically higher than prices in Philly.

This also wouldn't have happened if it weren't for the Sixers stealing Game 5 at MSG. New York led 96-90 with 28 seconds left, but Tyrese Maxey converted a wild four-point play. Josh Hart then made just one of two free throws, and Maxey drilled a logo three to force overtime.

The Knicks scored the first five points of overtime, but Philly answered with a 9-0 run and never looked back, as Maxey dropped a game-high 46 points.

Game 6 tips off Thursday at 9 p.m. ET in Philly.

