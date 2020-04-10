Carmelo Anthony would have helped Pistons win more titles, Larry Brown says

Former Detroit Pistons coach Larry Brown appeared to agree with Carmelo Anthony over Ben Wallace on Wednesday when he said the team could have had more titles with the sharpshooter from Syracuse.

Anthony stirred the debate last week when he told Dwyane Wade he would have had two or three rings if the Pistons selected him in 2003 with the No. 2 pick over Darko Milicic.

BEN WALLACE THEORIZES DRAFTING CARMELO ANTHONY IN 2003 MAY HAVE DISRUPTED TEAM CHEMISTRY

Detroit had one of the all-time great defensive teams during the early 2000s. The Pistons took the court with Chauncey Billups, Rip Hamilton and Ben Wallace. The team did lack an offensive-minded scorer to give them that missing edge. Brown agreed that Anthony would have helped them.

“You walk in a room with guys like that, you're going to figure it out,” Brown told SiriusXM NBA Radio. “And I think Carmelo would have had that.”

Anthony spent nearly eight full seasons with the Denver Nuggets before he was traded to the New York Knicks. With Denver, Anthony was a four-time All-Star and averaged 24.8 points per game.

Wallace said earlier in the week that Anthony might have disrupted the team’s chemistry at the time.

“If we would've drafted Carmelo, I honestly don't think we would have ever won a championship,” Wallace said on the 120 Watts Podcast on Monday. “Melo would want to play right away. That would have the potential to disrupt the team chemistry."

“By drafting Darko, he came in and said that he is not ready to play on this team. Who I am going to play in front of. I’m not ready, and by him doing that and accepting his role, it allowed us to build and grow and get stronger and eventually win a championship.”

Wallace and the Pistons won the title in 2004. Detroit finished 54-28 that season. They were in the Finals the next year but fell to the San Antonio Spurs in seven games.