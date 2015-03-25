Cards' Mendenhall slated to return

Tempe, AZ (SportsNetwork.com) - The Arizona Cardinals have listed running back Rashard Mendenhall as probable for Sunday's game against the Houston Texans as the team comes off its Week 9 bye.

Mendenhall was inactive for Arizona's 27-13 win over Atlanta on Oct. 27 due to a sprained toe. In his absence, rookie Andre Ellington rushed for a career- high 154 yards and a touchdown on just 15 carries.

Tight end Rob Housler, meanwhile, is a question mark for Sunday's clash after injuring his groin during the week. The third-year pro has 14 catches totaling 135 yards in six games this season.

Defensive end Frostee Rucker (calf) and offensive tackle Bradley Sowell (illness) have also been termed questionable to face the Texans, while reserve wide receiver Brittan Golden (hamstring) has been ruled out of the contest.

Inside linebacker Daryl Washington (illness) and pass rushers John Abraham (shoulder) and Matt Shaughnessy (knee) are all expected to play.