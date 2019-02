The St. Louis Cardinals have signed pitcher Scott Linebrink to a minor league contract with an invitation to spring training.

Linebrink pitched for Atlanta last season and went 4-4 with a 3.64 earned run average in 64 games out of the bullpen.

The 35-year-old right-hander is 42-31 with a 3.51 ERA over his 12 seasons in the majors. He has pitched in 607 games with San Francisco, Houston, San Diego, Milwaukee, the Chicago White Sox and Atlanta.