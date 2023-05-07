Expand / Collapse search
This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Cardinals' Kyler Murray on Texas mall shooting: 'When is this s--- gonna stop?'

Murray is from Allen, Texas, where a gunman shot, killed 8 people at mall

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Arizona Cardinals star Kyler Murray was among those who reacted to a mall shooting in Allen, Texas, on Saturday that left eight people and the gunman dead.

Murray, who is from Allen, tweeted for his followers to let him know if there was any way he could help the victims of the shooting. Seven others were wounded. Records obtained by Fox News Digital indicate the suspect is 33-year-old Mauricio Martinez Garcia of Dallas. 

Police outside a Texas mall

Law enforcement officers are shown at a shopping center after a shooting Saturday, May 6, 2023, in Allen, Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

"This is sickening. Prayers to the mass shooting victims in Allen, Texas," he wrote.

"If there is anyway I can help those affected by this tragedy please let me know."

"When is this s--- gonna stop?"

Mall goers leave the Texas mall

People raise their hands as they leave a shopping center following reports of a shooting, Saturday, May 6, 2023, in Allen, Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

The suspect's last known address is approximately 30 miles south of the shooting at Allen Premium Outlets in Dallas and appears to be the Budget Suites of America. Multiple FBI agents reported to a home in the Northeast Patrol division of Dallas, with several Dallas police officers standing outside on Sunday. Multiple sources said the home is where the suspected shooter lives with his parents.

Kyler Murray vs the Patriots

Kyler Murray of the Arizona Cardinals warms up before kickoff against the New England Patriots at State Farm Stadium on December 12, 2022, in Glendale, Arizona. (Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

Murray attended Texas A&M and then Oklahoma before he decided to turn pro. He spurned a chance to play baseball with the Oakland Athletics to pursue a football career with the Cardinals.

The 2019 No. 1 overall pick has 13,848 yards and 84 touchdown passes in 57 career games.

His status for the start of 2023 season is unclear. He suffered a torn ACL at the end of the 2022 season.

Arizona was 4-13.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.