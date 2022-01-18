Cardinals' JJ Watt critically sums up season: 'It was a massive failure'

Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt critically summed up his first season with the team following an NFC wild-card loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Monday night.

Watt was activated off the injured reserve in the days leading up to the game. He missed several games after suffering a shoulder injury in Week 7. It was initially believed to be of the season-ending variety but he was able to make a stunning return for the playoff game.

He had three tackles but Arizona lost 34-11.

The Cardinals made their first playoff appearance since the 2015 season. The team started 7-0 and won four games after that to finish second in the NFC West to the Rams and get to the playoffs.

But the early playoff exit wasn’t what Watt was hoping for.

"It was a massive failure, from what we were capable of doing, to what we showed we can do, to today. There is no other way to describe it," Watt said, via team’s website.

Watt finished the season with 16 tackles and one sack – one of the lowest totals of his career.

He signed with Arizona in the offseason through the 2022 season. The Cardinals will owe him $11.2 million.