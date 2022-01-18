Expand / Collapse search
Arizona Cardinals
Published

Cardinals' JJ Watt critically sums up season: 'It was a massive failure'

Arizona lost to Los Angeles in the wild-card playoff round

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt critically summed up his first season with the team following an NFC wild-card loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Monday night.

Watt was activated off the injured reserve in the days leading up to the game. He missed several games after suffering a shoulder injury in Week 7. It was initially believed to be of the season-ending variety but he was able to make a stunning return for the playoff game.

FILE - An injured Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt walks off the field after an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Nov. 14, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz.

FILE - An injured Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt walks off the field after an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Nov. 14, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb, File)

He had three tackles but Arizona lost 34-11.

The Cardinals made their first playoff appearance since the 2015 season. The team started 7-0 and won four games after that to finish second in the NFC West to the Rams and get to the playoffs.

J.J. Watt #99 of the Arizona Cardinals warms up before the game against the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at SoFi Stadium on January 17, 2022 in Inglewood, California. 

J.J. Watt #99 of the Arizona Cardinals warms up before the game against the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at SoFi Stadium on January 17, 2022 in Inglewood, California.  (Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

But the early playoff exit wasn’t what Watt was hoping for.

"It was a massive failure, from what we were capable of doing, to what we showed we can do, to today. There is no other way to describe it," Watt said, via team’s website.

Watt finished the season with 16 tackles and one sack – one of the lowest totals of his career.

J.J. Watt #99 of the Arizona Cardinals looks on from the sidelines against the Los Angeles Rams during the third quarter in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at SoFi Stadium on January 17, 2022 in Inglewood, California.

J.J. Watt #99 of the Arizona Cardinals looks on from the sidelines against the Los Angeles Rams during the third quarter in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at SoFi Stadium on January 17, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

He signed with Arizona in the offseason through the 2022 season. The Cardinals will owe him $11.2 million.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Story tips can be sent to Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com.