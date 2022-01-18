Expand / Collapse search
Arizona Cardinals
Cardinals' Budda Baker gives update after scary collision with Rams' Cam Akers

Baker was ruled out of the game with a concussion

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker is doing well after being carted off the field in a stretcher following a terrifying collision with Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers during Monday night’s NFC wild-card game. 

Baker, 26, took to social media early Tuesday morning to give an update on his condition after he was ruled out of the game with a concussion. 

"Thank you all for the prayers," he wrote on Twitter. "I am doing good." 

Cardinals Budda Baker, #3, is taken off the field after he suffered an injury as his head was tucked under Rams Cam Akers, #23, during fourth quarter action in the NFC Wild Card game at SoFi Stadium Monday, January 17. 2022. The Rams defeated the Cardinals 34-11.   

Cardinals Budda Baker, #3, is taken off the field after he suffered an injury as his head was tucked under Rams Cam Akers, #23, during fourth quarter action in the NFC Wild Card game at SoFi Stadium Monday, January 17. 2022. The Rams defeated the Cardinals 34-11.    (Photo by David Crane/MediaNews Group/Los Angeles Daily News via Getty Images)

The four-time Pro Bowler was injured late in the third quarter when he attempted to tackle Ackers near the 5-yard line. He appeared to drop his head and collide with Akers shoulder. 

As Baker lay on the ground, Akers walked past him and gestured to him to stay down unaware of the extent of his injury – a move that Cardinals players took issue with. But after the game he explained the hit wasn’t personal. 

Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker, bottom, falls forward after tackling Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers (23) during the second half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game in Inglewood, Calif., Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. 

Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker, bottom, falls forward after tackling Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers (23) during the second half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game in Inglewood, Calif., Monday, Jan. 17, 2022.  (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

"It was just a football play,'' he said, via ESPN. "It wasn't nothing personal. I've got the utmost respect for Budda and that team.''

Akers reiterated that on social media after the game, explaining that he didn’t know Baker had been injured on the play. 

"Prays up to Budda. I didn’t know he was hurt after the play but I have nothing but respect for him." 

Immediately after the game Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury said Baker was moving around and appeared to be doing well. 

Cardinals Budda Baker, #3, suffered an injury as his head was tucked under Rams Cam Akers, #23, during fourth quarter action in the NFC Wild Card game at SoFi Stadium Monday, January 17. 2022. The Rams defeated the Cardinals 34-11.   

Cardinals Budda Baker, #3, suffered an injury as his head was tucked under Rams Cam Akers, #23, during fourth quarter action in the NFC Wild Card game at SoFi Stadium Monday, January 17. 2022. The Rams defeated the Cardinals 34-11.    (Photo by David Crane/MediaNews Group/Los Angeles Daily News via Getty Images)

"He had feeling and everything, he's at the hospital being examined now," he said, via the NFL Network. "Seems to be positive news that I've gotten so far."

The Rams advanced to the divisional round after routing the Cardinals 34-11.

