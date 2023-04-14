Capitals and head coach Peter Laviolette mutually agree to part ways after three seasons

Peter Laviolette's three-year run with the Washington Capitals has come to an end.

On Friday, the Capitals announced Laviolette's contract will not be renewed. The deal expires June 30.

Over the course of his three-year tenure, Laviolette compiled a 115-78-27 record. The Capitals qualified for the NHL postseason during Laviolette's first two seasons, but the team failed to advance past the first round both years.

The Capitals struggled with injuries throughout the 2022-23 season and finished with a 35-37-10 record.

Washington missed the playoffs for the first time since the 2013-14 season.

Capitals general manager Brian MacLellan thanked Laviolette for his commitment to the franchise.

"We are grateful for Peter's leadership and dedication to our organization for the last three seasons," MacLellan said in a statement.

MacLellan also commended Laviolette's ability to lead the team, even during turbulent times.

"Peter is a first-class individual who has represented our club with integrity and guided our team through many difficult circumstances in his tenure as our head coach. We wish him all the best moving forward."

In addition to his stint with the Capitals, Laviolette has coached the New York Islanders, Carolina Hurricanes, Philadelphia Flyers and Nashville Predators.

He led the Carolina Hurricanes to a Stanley Cup title in 2006.

Laviolette owns a career record of 752-503-25-150.