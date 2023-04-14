Expand / Collapse search
Washington Capitals
Capitals and head coach Peter Laviolette mutually agree to part ways after three seasons

Laviolette led Washington to the postseason his first two seasons

By Chantz Martin | Fox News
Peter Laviolette's three-year run with the Washington Capitals has come to an end. 

On Friday, the Capitals announced Laviolette's contract will not be renewed. The deal expires June 30.

Over the course of his three-year tenure, Laviolette compiled a 115-78-27 record. The Capitals qualified for the NHL postseason during Laviolette's first two seasons, but the team failed to advance past the first round both years.

Peter Laviolette, head coach of the Washington Capitals, watches play during the first period against the Philadelphia Flyers at the Wells Fargo Center Jan. 11, 2023, in Philadelphia.  

Peter Laviolette, head coach of the Washington Capitals, watches play during the first period against the Philadelphia Flyers at the Wells Fargo Center Jan. 11, 2023, in Philadelphia.   (Len Redkoles/NHLI via Getty Images)

The Capitals struggled with injuries throughout the 2022-23 season and finished with a 35-37-10 record.

Washington missed the playoffs for the first time since the 2013-14 season.

Capitals general manager Brian MacLellan thanked Laviolette for his commitment to the franchise.

"We are grateful for Peter's leadership and dedication to our organization for the last three seasons," MacLellan said in a statement. 

Head coach Peter Laviolette of the Washington Capitals looks on from the bench during a game against the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena Nov. 29, 2022, in Vancouver.  

Head coach Peter Laviolette of the Washington Capitals looks on from the bench during a game against the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena Nov. 29, 2022, in Vancouver.   (Jeff Vinnick/NHLI via Getty Images)

 MacLellan also commended Laviolette's ability to lead the team, even during turbulent times.

"Peter is a first-class individual who has represented our club with integrity and guided our team through many difficult circumstances in his tenure as our head coach. We wish him all the best moving forward."

Washington Capitals head coach Peter Laviolette addresses the media for a final time for the 2021-2022 season at MedStar Capitals Iceplex May 15, 2022, in Arlington, Va. 

Washington Capitals head coach Peter Laviolette addresses the media for a final time for the 2021-2022 season at MedStar Capitals Iceplex May 15, 2022, in Arlington, Va.  (John McCreary/NHLI via Getty Images)

In addition to his stint with the Capitals, Laviolette has coached the New York Islanders, Carolina Hurricanes, Philadelphia Flyers and Nashville Predators.

He led the Carolina Hurricanes to a Stanley Cup title in 2006.

Laviolette owns a career record of 752-503-25-150.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.