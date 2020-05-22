Capital One's The Match: What to know about the golf event

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Capital One’s The Match: Champions for Charity is a PGA Tour-sanctioned event set to take place between the teams of Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning against Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady.

WarnerMedia and the golfers participating in the event will make a $10 million donation to coronavirus relief. There will also be other challenges on the course for charity.

Michelob ULTRA also announced it would buy a six-pack of beer for everyone 21 years or older if anyone hits a hole-in-one during The Match.

Here are other things to know about the event.

WHEN IS THE EVENT?

The event is set to take place on May 24 with coverage beginning at 3 p.m. ET.

WHO’S PARTICIPATING?

Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson are participating in a rematch of the 2018 Thanksgiving event, which was initially on pay-per-view but was later streamed for free and took place in Las Vegas. Mickelson won the event after 18 holes and an additional four playoff holes.

This time, Woods will be paired with Peyton Manning and Mickelson with Tom Brady. The match will be a pro-am four-ball format taking place at Medalist Golf Club in Hobe Sound, Fla.

HOW TO WATCH?

Fans can watch the match on TNT, TBS, TruTV and HLN. Charles Barkley, Trevor Immelman, Brian Anderson, Amanda Ballonis and Justin Thomas are a part of the broadcasting team.

ODDS ON FAVORITES?

Woods and Manning are favored (-200) over Mickelson and Brady (+175). Manning (-150) is favored over Brady (+130) to score the most birdies while Woods (-120) is favored over Mickelson (+100) in the same category.

Betting odds courtesy SportsBetting.com.