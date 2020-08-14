Canadiens’ Claude Julien leaves NHL bubble, heads back to Montreal after hospitalization

Montreal Canadiens’ head coach Claude Julien is leaving the bubble and heading back home after he was admitted to the hospital after Wednesday night’s Game 1 loss against the Philadelphia Flyers.

The team issued a statement that Julien underwent the “stenting of a coronary artery” at St. Michael’s Hospital in Toronto on Thursday afternoon after previously complaining of chest pains the night before.

CANADIENS’ CAREY PRICE MAKES INCREDIBLE STICK SAVE AS HABS FALL TO FLYERS IN GAME 1

“Coach Julien would like to convey his most sincere thanks to everyone at St. Michael's Hospital for the wonderful care he received during his stay,” the team said Friday. “He also wishes to personally and sincerely thank everyone who has sent their well wishes during this time.”

Julien, 60, a former professional hockey player, began his coaching career in Montreal in 2002 where he stayed for three seasons before a brief stint with the New Jersey Devils. He would go on to serve as head coach for the Boston Bruins for 10 seasons, where he would win his first Stanley Cup in 2011.

He returned to Montreal in 2016.

CLICK HERE TO GET MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Associate coach Kirk Muller is stepping in for Game 2 on Friday. The team did not say when Julien would return.