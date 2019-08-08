Canadian tennis pro shares post-game snap after first-round loss: 'our butts look gooood here'

Tennis pro Eugenie Bouchard kept a perky outlook Tuesday despite suffering a tough loss to fellow Canadian Bianca Andreescu at the Rogers Cup.

Bouchard, 25, lost, 4-6, 6-1, 6-4, in the first round of the Candian open to 19-year-old Andreescu, a match that also marked her first appearance since her aggravating shoulder injury at the French Open in May.

Bouchard seemed to take the loss well, sharing a post-game snap of the two with a cheeky compliment to both players.

“It was SO fun to play you in Canada b,” the Instagram post read. “Happy that you’re back. ps - our butts look gooood here.”

Andreescu joined in, taking a harmless dig at reality TV star Kim Kardashian who, among many things, is known for her famous derrière.

“Thanks girl. it was sooo fun. crowd was insane #kimkwho.”

Bouchard kept the positive mindset going into a post-game press conference where she said she felt lucky just being able to play.

“Playing tennis for a living is the most unbelievable thing, and I feel so blessed and lucky in my life. So losing a match is really nothing in the grand scheme of things. And I just really am enjoying it a lot more now, and on the court, I'm staying more positive, and I'm fighting, and, you know, that's all I can do,” she said according to TennisWorldUSA.org.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.