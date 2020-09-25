Cam Robinson's ejection during Jaguars game raises questions with fans

Jacksonville Jaguars offensive lineman Cam Robinson was ejected during the team’s loss to the Miami Dolphins on Thursday night after hitting the referee during a scrum for a loose ball.

Robinson was a part of the pile fighting for the ball and made contact with an official who was trying to pull players off of each other while on the ground. The contact didn’t appear to be malicious on the surface, but Robinson was assessed a penalty and thrown out of the game.

RYAN FITZPATRICK LEADS DOLPHINS TO FIRST WIN OF SEASON -- OVER JAGUARS

NFL fans watching the game were a bit perplexed over the decision to eject the big offensive lineman.

“I saw the official jump in there, and the official told me afterwards he jumped on him [while in the pile] and Cam went to push him off him,” Jaguars coach Doug Marrone said after the game, according to ESPN. “He touched the official. That's what I was told. You can't touch an official.”

COWBOYS' DAK PRESCOTT ON BREONNA TAYLOR INDICTMENT DECISION: 'THAT'S DISGUSTING'

Ryan Fitzpatrick would lead the Dolphins to a 31-13 victory. The 37-year-old quarterback hardly acted like the oldest player on the field. He finished 18-for-20 with 160 passing yards. He threw two touchdown passes and ran for another in the victory. It was Miami’s first win of the season after losing to the New England Patriots and Buffalo Bills to start 2020.

The Dolphins' defense gave Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew II a ton of problems.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Minshew was down D.J. Chark going into the game and couldn’t get into a real rhythm. He finished the game 30-for-24 with 275 passing yards and a late interception. He also lost a fumble.

Miami moved to 1-2 on the season. Jacksonville fell to 1-2.