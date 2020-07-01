Cam Newton not lock to start Week 1, anonymous coach says: 'The Patriots love Jarrett Stidham'

Cam Newton’s one and only offer to play this season does not guarantee him the starting job in New England, and for one AFC East coach, he thinks the Patriots will undoubtedly go with second-year quarterback Jarrett Stidham.

Head coach Bill Belichick has expressed confidence this offseason in the current lineup but with the surprise addition of Newton on Sunday, it seemed more than likely that there would be a fierce competition for the starting job.

CAM NEWTON TALKED TO ONLY ONE OTHER TEAM IN OFFSEASON ASIDE FROM PATRIOTS, NFL INSIDER SAYS

But one AFC East head coach told ESPN on Wednesday that there’s no question -- the Pats are going with Stidham.

“I think they are going to keep 3 QBs. Use Cam Newton perhaps as the wild card. I actually don't see him starting Week 1 in the offense,” the unidentified coach said in a text message. “I know one thing for a fact: the Patriots love Jarrett Stidham"

ODELL BECKHAM JR. SHOOTS DOWN PATRIOTS TRADE RUMORS: ‘WE GOT UNFINISHED BUSINESS’

Newton became the face of the Carolina Panthers when the team drafted him No. 1 overall back in 2011, and he led the team to three straight NFC South titles, from 2013-15, and a Super Bowl appearance during the 2015 season.

Newton’s impact on the team began to slip after a number of injuries. He missed 16 regular-season games over the last two years due to a foot injury that required a procedure. He also underwent multiple shoulder surgeries in his career.

He was eventually released this offseason and remained a free agent until this past week.

CLICK HERE TO GET MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Interest in the 2015 MVP remained next to none. According to ESPN, the Patriots were the only team to make him an offer while the Cleveland Browns engaged in one “brief” conversation with him.