Horse Racing

California exercise horse rider dies in training incident at Los Alamitos Race

Alfredo Luevano died in a training incident at Los Alamitos Race Course

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
Published
An experienced exercise rider for horse racing died Friday in a training incident at Los Alamitos Race Course in California.

Alfredo Luevano was riding a 2-year-old horse named Fly From The Fire at the Cypress track when the accident occurred, Los Alamitos Race Course publicity director Orlando Gutierrez confirmed to FOX 11.

A trainer guides a horse

A trainer guides a horse to the track at Los Alamitos Race Course in Cypress, Calif. (Jeff Gritchen/Digital First Media/Orange County Register via Getty Images/File)

Gutierrez said that the 53-year-old experienced rider and the filly, a young female horse, were warming up and on the backstretch of the course when the incident occurred. 

RACING OVERSIGHT PANEL RECOMMENDS SAFETY MEASURES AFTER 12 HORSE DEATHS AT CHURCHILL DOWNS

Luevano was on the ground when assistance arrived, then taken to Long Beach Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, Gutierrez said.

Thoroughbred race

A Thoroughbred race at Los Alamitos Race Course in Cypress, Calif. (Jeff Gritchen/Digital First Media/Orange County Register via Getty Images/File)

There have been no eyewitness accounts with any precise details on the incident, according to Gutierrez.

Born in Luis Moya in Zacatecas, Mexico, Luevano had a total of 33 mounts in the United States. 

Luevano is survived by his wife, Marisela Martinez; their children, Lisbet, Alfredo Jr., Alex, Aldo, and Camila; six grandchildren and his father, Augustine.

