California exercise horse rider dies in training incident at Los Alamitos Race

An experienced exercise rider for horse racing died Friday in a training incident at Los Alamitos Race Course in California.

Alfredo Luevano was riding a 2-year-old horse named Fly From The Fire at the Cypress track when the accident occurred, Los Alamitos Race Course publicity director Orlando Gutierrez confirmed to FOX 11.

Gutierrez said that the 53-year-old experienced rider and the filly, a young female horse, were warming up and on the backstretch of the course when the incident occurred.

Luevano was on the ground when assistance arrived, then taken to Long Beach Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, Gutierrez said.

There have been no eyewitness accounts with any precise details on the incident, according to Gutierrez.

Born in Luis Moya in Zacatecas, Mexico, Luevano had a total of 33 mounts in the United States.

Luevano is survived by his wife, Marisela Martinez; their children, Lisbet, Alfredo Jr., Alex, Aldo, and Camila; six grandchildren and his father, Augustine.