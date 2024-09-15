Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Indiana Fever

Caitlin Clark scores career-high 35 points, sets WNBA rookie single-season scoring record

Fever won game 110-109

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Is the WNBA doing enough to support Caitlin Clark's stardom? | The Herd Video

Is the WNBA doing enough to support Caitlin Clark's stardom? | The Herd

Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever are on a 6-1 run, with Clark seemingly running away with the Rookie of the Year award. Colin Cowherd and Nick Wright ask if the WNBA is doing enough to support Clark's rising stardom.

Join Fox News for access to this content
Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.
Please enter a valid email address.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.

Caitlin Clark put on an incredible shooting display as she toppled another WNBA rookie record in the Indiana Fever’s 110-109 victory over the Dallas Wings in their final home game of the regular season.

Clark had a career-high 35 points as she broke the WNBA mark for most points scored by a rookie in a single season. Seimone Augusts set the bar 18 years ago when she scored 744 points in her first season with the Minnesota Lynx.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Caitlin Clark vs Jacy Sheldon

Dallas Wings guard Jacy Sheldon (4) defends Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) in the first half of a WNBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

As Indiana wrapped up the win, Clark had 761 points. She was 10 of 22 from the field with six 3-pointers. She broke the rookie record on a 3-pointer and contributed eight assists and three steals.

Clark and Kelsey Mitchell each had 15 points at halftime. Mitchell finished with 30 points. Aliyah Boston had 15 points, six rebounds and six assists.

Dallas had Indiana on the ropes for most of the game. The Wings took a two-point lead into the half. The teams traded baskets to open up the third quarter, and the Fever held a one-point lead at the end of the period.

CAITLIN CLARK SLAMS REFS FOR FOUL PUSHING HER TO BRINK OF SUSPENSION; COACH SAYS SHE 'NEEDS TO MOVE ON'

Caitlin Clark reaches for the ball

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) reaches for the ball during a game against the Dallas Wings at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. (Grace Hollars / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

Clark then took over in the fourth quarter. She went on a 7-0 run by herself and gave the Fever a nine-point lead. The ability to turn the game around on a dime is what proved to be the difference-maker.

Three Wings starters scored at least 20 points. Satou Sabally and Arike Ogunbowale each scored 27 points and Natasha Howard added 26 points. But it wasn’t enough.

Dallas had already been eliminated from postseason contention coming into the game. They end the season on the road against the Las Vegas Aces next week.

Caitlin Clark amps up the crowd

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) celebrates after a 3-point basket against the Dallas Wings in the first half of a WNBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Indiana also has one more game on the schedule as they hit the road to take on the Washington Mystics.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.