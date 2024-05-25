Caitlin Clark says she talks with media more than her ‘own family' through early portion of WNBA rookie season

Basketball sensation Caitlin Clark said the past couple of months have "definitely been a whirlwind." The top pick in last month's WNBA Draft entered the league after a national championship appearance.

But she continues to adjust to playing at the professional level. It took six games for Clark and the Fever to record their first victory of the season. Indiana defeated the Los Angeles Sparks Friday and improved to 1-5.

Despite the slow start, Clark made it clear she "wouldn’t change it for the world."

But Clark also opened up about some of the challenges she's faced during this recent stretch.

"Honestly, I feel like I talk to the media more than I get to talk to my own family … which is really kind of sad, in a way," Clark said. "It’s a lot for somebody that’s 22 years old. It can be tough at times."

Her response followed a question about Mental Health Awareness Month. Aliyah Boston, the 2023 No. 1 overall draft pick, said she has tried to block out the outside noise this season and has leaned on her faith.

"It's a lot of couch coaches, and there's a lot of people that have never stepped on the floor that just continue to tell you how you should be playing basketball. And, honestly, … we're messing up whatever bets or whatever they have going on, and personally I would rather not know because obviously I did try to get those rebounds I just didn't," Boston said.

"I just logged off. It's been better for me. I've been able to really talk to God a lot. I've been in my Bible a lot more."

Clark is averaging 16.7 points and 6.2 assists this season. She hopes to always have fun when she's on the court, no matter what adversity she might be facing.

"It’s like, this is my job. This is what I love to do. I never want to lose the fun of the game," Clark said. "And nights like tonight just remind me of why I love playing basketball and why I started playing basketball, because you get a win and you walk off the floor, and there’s so many young kids just screaming your name and love getting to watch you.

"I think it’s the little things that remind me every single day of why I do this and why I love it, and I think the biggest thing is mental health is very important. It’s important for professional athletes. It’s important for student-athletes. It’s important for every single person in this world to feel like they have somebody to talk to."

