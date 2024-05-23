Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

WNBA

Caitlin Clark remains ‘positive’ as 1st WNBA career win continues to elude her amid Fever’s 5-game slide

The Fever are 0-5 after a loss to the Seattle Storm Wednesday night

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for May 22 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for May 22

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Caitlin Clark is the eternal optimist. 

The Indiana Fever rookie’s first WNBA win continues to elude her as the team’s five-game slide continued on Wednesday night with a narrow 85-83 loss to the Seattle Storm.

Caitlin Clark drives to the net

Caitlin Clark, #22 of the Indiana Fever, drives to the basket during the second quarter against the Seattle Storm in the game at Climate Pledge Arena on May 22, 2024 in Seattle. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

"These two definitely hurt the most," Clark said after the game, referencing the Fever’s 88-84 loss to the Connecticut Sun on Monday. "We’re, what? Six points away from being 2-3 instead of 0-5. "

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Clark again scored a team-high 21 points after a slow start against the Storm. She was 6 of 16 from the field, but she struggled again on her 3-point shot. 

"It’s just that close and there’s so many instances of going back and watching the film of like, little things you can easily fix and clean up that would go a really long way, and possibly it wouldn’t even come down to one possession," she said after the loss.

"I think you have to find confidence in that – especially at this point being 0-5. If you just get upset by it, I don’t think that’s going to be too beneficial for us." 

Caitlin Clark huddles with teammates

Caitlin Clark, #22 of the Indiana Fever, huddles with teammates prior to a game against the Seattle Storm in the game at Climate Pledge Arena on May 22, 2024 in Seattle. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

LEBRON JAMES CREDITS FEVER’S CAITLIN CLARK WITH WNBA GROWTH AMID HEAVY SCRUTINY

Another sold out crowd, this time the largest for a game in Seattle, hoped to be in attendance for Clark’s first career WNBA victory, but Indiana could not capitalize on a critical turnover committed by Seattle in the final 11 seconds of the game to make it happen.  

"We have two more games on this road trip, and you’ve got to find a way to continue to be positive and continue to feel motivated by what we did out there tonight," Clark said. 

"I thought there was some really good stuff. You’re never happy to lose, it’s not fun. But at the same time, I think there’s just a lot of things to build on. I’m just trying to be as positive as possible, continue to learn, continue stack days, and I know our first win will be right around the corner."

Caitlin Clark reacts during WNBA

Caitlin Clark, #22 of the Indiana Fever, reacts during the fourth quarter against the Seattle Storm in the game at Climate Pledge Arena on May 22, 2024 in Seattle. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The Los Angeles Sparks host the Fever next on Friday night, before Indiana takes on the reigning WNBA champion Las Vegas Aces on Saturday. The Fever return home on Tuesday. 

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.