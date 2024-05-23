Caitlin Clark remains ‘positive’ as 1st WNBA career win continues to elude her amid Fever’s 5-game slide

Caitlin Clark is the eternal optimist.

The Indiana Fever rookie’s first WNBA win continues to elude her as the team’s five-game slide continued on Wednesday night with a narrow 85-83 loss to the Seattle Storm.

"These two definitely hurt the most," Clark said after the game, referencing the Fever’s 88-84 loss to the Connecticut Sun on Monday. "We’re, what? Six points away from being 2-3 instead of 0-5. "

Clark again scored a team-high 21 points after a slow start against the Storm. She was 6 of 16 from the field, but she struggled again on her 3-point shot.

"It’s just that close and there’s so many instances of going back and watching the film of like, little things you can easily fix and clean up that would go a really long way, and possibly it wouldn’t even come down to one possession," she said after the loss.

"I think you have to find confidence in that – especially at this point being 0-5. If you just get upset by it, I don’t think that’s going to be too beneficial for us."

Another sold out crowd, this time the largest for a game in Seattle, hoped to be in attendance for Clark’s first career WNBA victory, but Indiana could not capitalize on a critical turnover committed by Seattle in the final 11 seconds of the game to make it happen.

"We have two more games on this road trip, and you’ve got to find a way to continue to be positive and continue to feel motivated by what we did out there tonight," Clark said.

"I thought there was some really good stuff. You’re never happy to lose, it’s not fun. But at the same time, I think there’s just a lot of things to build on. I’m just trying to be as positive as possible, continue to learn, continue stack days, and I know our first win will be right around the corner."

The Los Angeles Sparks host the Fever next on Friday night, before Indiana takes on the reigning WNBA champion Las Vegas Aces on Saturday. The Fever return home on Tuesday.