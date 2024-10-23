WNBA Finals Game 5 sees most viewers of century to cap historic season

The 2024 WNBA season was a historic one on many levels, and its ending with Game 5 in the WNBA Finals between the champion New York Liberty and Minnesota Lynx was the cherry on top in terms of viewership.

This overtime thriller, where the New York Liberty took down the Lynx, 67-62, to capture the franchise’s first-ever title, was the most-viewed WNBA Finals game in 25 years across all networks, according to ESPN, which cited Nielsen data.

The game, which aired on ESPN, topped out at 3.3 million viewers and was the fourth-most viewed WNBA Finals game ever across all networks ever.

This year’s WNBA Finals as a whole saw a 115% increase in viewership compared to last year’s series.

It’s no secret the WNBA saw a massive jump in viewership this year in large part due to the incoming rookie class headlined by Indiana Fever top pick Caitlin Clark, Chicago Sky dominant forward Angel Reese and much more.

Clark, the WNBA’s Rookie of the Year, drew many viewers in her two playoff games with the Fever against the Connecticut Sun. The first game recorded 1.84 million viewers, while Game 2 saw another record audience of 2.54 million viewers.

The Fever lost both games to the Sun, but considering they were competing with an NFL Sunday — just as the Liberty and Lynx were in Game 5 of the Finals — shows just how entertaining this season has been.

These Finals were also competing with Game 6 of the NLCS, where the Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the New York Mets to punch their ticket into the World Series.

The Finals featured the two top playoff seeds in the star-studded No. 1 Liberty, led by WNBA perennial All-Stars Breanna Stewart, Sabrina Ionescu and Jonquel Jones. The No. 2 Lynx, led by Napheesa Collier, gave New York a run in their own building before ultimately running out of gas at Barclays Center in overtime.

The WNBA’s increased viewership, as well as its attendance for games and engagement on social media and elsewhere, has been impressive to watch.

And it’s only expected to continue its steady trajectory upward, as a new media rights deal, which was negotiated as part of the NBA’s own deal, is worth $2.2 billion over 11 seasons.

The league will also be expanding with new teams popping up, with the Golden State Valkyries set to begin their inaugural season in 2025. Toronto, which will be the WNBA’s first team outside the United States, and Portland are also set for new teams as well.

