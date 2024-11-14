Caitlin Clark books given away to more than 50,000 elementary schoolers

A statewide effort in Iowa has given dozens of public schools and over 40,000 2nd graders paperback children's books focused on women's basketball phenom Caitlin Clark, according to multiple reports.

Clark, an Iowa native, has become one of the world's leading figures in women's sports at just 22 years old. She is already a face of the WNBA after one of the most publicized college careers of any athlete in college sports history.

Now, public schools in her home state are looking to anoint her as an elementary student role model with the statewide book giveaway.

A total of 50,000 books were distributed across the state of Iowa and the Greater Indianapolis Area.

The book, titled "Just Like Caitlin," was written by author Ali Obermeier. It uses Clark's likeness to tell a story through the lens of a grandfather and his basketball player granddaughter.

"By teaching children this value from a young age, they’ll learn how to work hard and dream big, but also what to do when things don’t turn out as they hoped. As they read about Caitlin’s incredible career, through Just Like Caitlin, children around the world will certainly be inspired by her talent and accomplishments—but more so by the values she places on what’s truly important in life," the book's description reads on its website.

Clark broke several WNBA records this season, including the single-season assist record and rookie scoring record, among others. She led the Indiana Fever back to the playoffs for the first time in eight years. And no player brought more eyeballs to women's basketball than Clark. The 15 most-watched WNBA games this past season all included her.

The playoffs saw a viewership increase of more than 140% before the WNBA Finals even started, which marked the highest viewership since the league's inaugural season in 1997.

Clark played the biggest part in this explosion in popularity. One of her playoff games generated 2.5 million viewers alone. Clark also helped the league break the single-game attendance record and challenge NFL games for viewers on multiple occasions.

Clark was recently pictured next to Taylor Swift on the cover of Time magazine's recent Inspiring Women special edition issue that featured eight women in positions of leadership, including multiple athletes. Clark and Swift were the only two figures on the top row, and Clark was the most highly placed athlete above veteran sports icons Serena Williams and Megan Rapinoe.