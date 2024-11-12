Caitlin Clark at ‘top of the list’ to be next NBA 2K cover athlete; Angel Reese also could be featured

NBA 2K began putting WNBA athletes on select covers in 2021, and with the growth of the women's game, that Is not stopping any time soon.

Candace Parker was on the NBA 2K22 WNBA 25th Anniversary Special Edition cover. Since then, Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi, Sabrina Ionescu, and A'ja Wilson have graced other covers.

Wilson's cover hit shelves back in September, and after ratings seemed to be carried by one person, it is pretty easy to realize which WNBA player is the favorite for next year's cover.

Ronnie Singh, NBA 2K's director of digital marketing who often goes by "Ronnie 2K" in the gaming community, says that after her historic rookie season, Caitlin Clark is obviously in the running.

"I think she’s a young star that’s going to be here for a long time. I wouldn’t disqualify any woman, but Caitlin is at the top of the list and probably will be for years to come," Singh said to Fox News Digital in a recent interview.

Singh said cover athletes normally represent three qualities: authenticity and representation to the game, if they are on an upward trajectory and if they align with the story they are trying to tell. Clark checks all of those boxes, Singh said.

Singh spoke to Fox News Digital as part of his new partnership with Lids as part of their "It's Personal" holiday campaign, celebrating the intersection of sports, fashion, and personalized gifting.

"This is such a great plan when it comes to what we’re trying to do in culture, and we align really well. It’s super dope, and it’s come together really great," Singh said. "It’s incredible. People wear jerseys all the time, but wearing the caps and their favorite teams, the retro looks, you go to Lids and you find amazing homages to some of the best logos and teams you’ll ever find… Being able to celebrate our past heroes and teams, and being able to do it with such a cool apparel in a cap, it’s super dope."

There is another player, though, that Singh also has in mind to grace a 2K cover: Angel Reese.

"Both of them are extraordinary women, and we’d be lucky to have either of them. The moment the W is having, I can’t speak enough to how many stars there are and how much we love to celebrate all of them. We’ll see in terms of cover. I imagine over the years both of those women will have the moment for sure."

Clark and Reese were the only rookies from this past season to be named WNBA All-Stars. Reese had set the record for most rebounds in a single season in league history, but when her season was cut short due to injury, Wilson surpassed her. Clark, meanwhile, put up the most assists in a single WNBA season while averaging close to 20 points per game.

Clark received 66 of 67 first-place votes for Rookie of the Year - Reese received the other.

