The Masters

Caddie forced to miss Masters after suffering injury in fall

Tyrrell Hatton's friend is now flying to Augusta to caddie for him

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
The Masters will begin on Thursday, but a caddie is now forced to miss the tradition unlike any other.

Tyrrell Hatton is playing at Augusta for the first time since joining LIV, but he had to make a last-minute phone call after his caddie, Mick Donaghy, suffered a freak injury.

Hatton said Donaghy "fell over" on Sunday night after dinner and "landed pretty heavy on his shoulder."

Tyrrell Hatton and Mick Donaghy

Tyrrell Hatton of England and his caddie Mick Donaghy wait to play a shot on the 17th hole during Day Two of the Horizon Irish Open at The K Club on September 08, 2023 in Straffan, Ireland. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

"Now, his reputation is an interesting one, so I don't know how the fall really occurred," Hatton joked. 

While explaining the ordeal, his LIV and Ryder Cup teammate Jon Rahm couldn't help but crack up.

The Englishman said Donaghy "spent the afternoon in hospital" and is going to be out of commission "for the next month."

"As far as I'm aware, he's got really bad bone bruising, so I think that's good that he's not broken anything," Hatton added.

Hatton said one of his friends will be flying to Augusta to caddie for him this week, but the near future remains a bit bleak.

Tyrrell Hatton with his caddie

Tyrrell Hatton of England walks to his second shot on the 14th hole with his caddie Mick Donaghy during the first round of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic on the Majlis Course at The Emirates Golf Club on January 18, 2024 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.  (David Cannon/Getty Images)

"He'll do [the LIV events in] Adelaide and Singapore if we can get a visa in time for him to do Australia."

Hatton joined LIV in January, shortly after Rahm did so. The 2020 Arnold Palmer Invitational winner will be playing Augusta National for the eighth time in his career.

Tyrrell Hatton with caddie at Ryder Cup

Tyrrell Hatton of England and The European Team prepares to play his second shot on the first hole with his caddie Mick Donaghy in his match against Brian Harman during the Sunday singles matches of the 2023 Ryder Cup at Marco Simone Golf Club on October 01, 2023 in Rome, Italy. (David Cannon/Getty Images)

His best finish at The Masters is his T18 in 2021, which Hideki Matsuyama won with a -10 (Hatton finished nine strokes behind). His best result at any major is he finished T5 at the 2016 Open Championship at Royal Troon, won by Henrik Stenson.

