Caddie forced to miss Masters after suffering injury in fall

The Masters will begin on Thursday, but a caddie is now forced to miss the tradition unlike any other.

Tyrrell Hatton is playing at Augusta for the first time since joining LIV, but he had to make a last-minute phone call after his caddie, Mick Donaghy, suffered a freak injury.

Hatton said Donaghy "fell over" on Sunday night after dinner and "landed pretty heavy on his shoulder."

"Now, his reputation is an interesting one, so I don't know how the fall really occurred," Hatton joked.

While explaining the ordeal, his LIV and Ryder Cup teammate Jon Rahm couldn't help but crack up.

The Englishman said Donaghy "spent the afternoon in hospital" and is going to be out of commission "for the next month."

"As far as I'm aware, he's got really bad bone bruising, so I think that's good that he's not broken anything," Hatton added.

Hatton said one of his friends will be flying to Augusta to caddie for him this week, but the near future remains a bit bleak.

"He'll do [the LIV events in] Adelaide and Singapore if we can get a visa in time for him to do Australia."

Hatton joined LIV in January, shortly after Rahm did so. The 2020 Arnold Palmer Invitational winner will be playing Augusta National for the eighth time in his career.

His best finish at The Masters is his T18 in 2021, which Hideki Matsuyama won with a -10 (Hatton finished nine strokes behind). His best result at any major is he finished T5 at the 2016 Open Championship at Royal Troon, won by Henrik Stenson.

