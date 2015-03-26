Cabrera, Indians down White Sox

Asdrubal Cabrera hit a three-run home run and 2, in game series.

Kosuke Fukudome went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, three RBI and two runs scored while Jason Kipnis added a solo home run for the Indians, who won the opening game of the set before dropping the next two.

Jeanmar Gomez (5-2) won his fifth straight start as he gave up just two runs -- one earned -- on four hits with two walks and three strikeouts over six innings of work.

"We had a lot of good at-bats from everyone in the lineup tonight," said Cleveland manager Manny Acta. "Cabrera and Fukudome were both swinging the bats real well and it was a good night all around."

Juan Pierre went 2-for-4 with an RBI for the White Sox, who had won three of four coming into the game and closed out the road portion of their schedule with a mark of 43-38.

Philip Humber (9-9) gave up seven runs on eight hits with two walks and four strikeouts in six-plus innings.

"I don't feel like I threw the ball as bad as the results," said Humber. "But every time they needed a hit they got one. It's frustrating, but it's a good lesson for me."

Fukudome and Kipnis hit back-to-back home runs in the first inning to stake the Indians to a 2-0 lead.

That score stayed that way until the fifth when the White Sox tied the game. With one out, Alejandro De Aza walked and Brent Morel followed with a single. After Gordon Beckham fouled out, Pierre hit a single to right that scored both runners on a bad throw by Cabrera.

The Indians, though, got the lead back in the fifth as Fukudome punched a two- run single to left for a 4-2 lead.

An RBI single from Matt LaPorta in the sixth made it a three-run game and the Tribe blew it open in the seventh.

With two on and one out, Cabrera blasted his 25th home run of the season over the wall in right. Travis Hafner followed with a double and later scored on a Grady Sizemore single for a 9-2 lead.

The eighth inning saw Cabrera hit a two-run single to account for the final score.

Game Notes

Cabrera set an Indians record for most home runs by a shortstop in a season...Chicago won the season series, 11-7...The Indians hosts Minnesota for four games starting on Friday, their final home series of the season.