BYU's electric buzzer-beater seals 22-point comeback victory over Clemson

The BYU Cougars called on guard Robert Wright III to make a play on Tuesday night.

BYU was tied with the Clemson Tigers in the final seconds of their Jimmy V Classic in New York City. Wright received the pass from well beyond the 3-point arc and was immediately met by two Tigers defenders. He, somehow, pierced through their defense and put up a long shot.

Bang.

Wright’s desperate 3-pointer went in, and the No. 10 Cougars were able to avoid a stunning upset, 67-64. Jubilant BYU players mobbed him and the celebration started.

BYU trailed by 22 points at halftime. Cougars head coach Kevin Young had to give the team a pep talk in the locker room to put his team on notice – and it appeared the message hit home.

"The look in their eye got different," Young told reporters after the game, via ESPN. "I thought we were blank and a little lifeless in the first half. I challenged the guys to come out with more of a competitive spirit."

BYU cobbled together the largest second-half comeback in school history fueled by highly touted NBA prospect A.J. Dybantsa.

He dropped in 28 points, with 22 of them coming in the second half. During the final sequence, he was being double-teamed and the ball got to Wright.

"AJ wasn't open, he was being double-teamed, so I told (Mihailo Boakovic) I'll be coming back to the ball, and he just trusted in me and passed it to me," Wright said. "It's a surreal feeling."

Wright had 17 points in the win. Dybantsa added nine rebounds and six assists. BYU improved to 8-1 with the win.

Jestin Porter led Clemson with 17 points as the Tigers fell to 7-3. Clemson was outscored 45-21 in the second half.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.