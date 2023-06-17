Bus driver transporting Pirates pulled over for erratic driving, arrested on DUI charge

A bus driver hired to transport the Pittsburgh Pirates from Chicago to Milwaukee was arrested and charged with DUI after the police escort stopped the vehicle Thursday night.

After losing to the Chicago Cubs, the Pirates boarded a bus for the trip to American Family Field to play the Brewers.

An Illinois State Police escort said it decided to stop the bus after noticing some erratic driving.

Police said the driver, later identified as 61-year-old Ronald E. Funderburke of North Carolina, displayed several signs of impairment

A concerned trooper initially requested an ambulance in case there was a medical emergency.

Funderburke was working as a contractor and has no direct affiliation with the team.

Brian Warecki, the Pirates' senior vice president of communications, confirmed the incident, saying, in part, "We are deeply concerned regarding what transpired last night."

Warecki added there were no injuries.

"The important thing is that all of our personnel arrived in Milwaukee safely. … We are now in communication with the appropriate parties regarding this matter."

After arriving in Milwaukee, the Pirates lost 5-4 to the Brewers Friday night.