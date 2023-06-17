Expand / Collapse search
Pittsburgh Pirates
Published

Bus driver transporting Pirates pulled over for erratic driving, arrested on DUI charge

Police said the bus driver showed multiple signs of impairment

By Chantz Martin
A bus driver hired to transport the Pittsburgh Pirates from Chicago to Milwaukee was arrested and charged with DUI after the police escort stopped the vehicle Thursday night.

After losing to the Chicago Cubs, the Pirates boarded a bus for the trip to American Family Field to play the Brewers.

Pirates baseball hat

A Pittsburgh Pirates baseball cap on the dugout bench during a game at Nationals Park April 29, 2023, in Washington, D.C. (Randy Litzinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

An Illinois State Police escort said it decided to stop the bus after noticing some erratic driving.

Police said the driver, later identified as 61-year-old Ronald E. Funderburke of North Carolina, displayed several signs of impairment

A concerned trooper initially requested an ambulance in case there was a medical emergency.

Milwaukee Brewers player runs the bases

Joey Wiemer (28) of the Milwaukee Brewers runs the bases after hitting a home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the sixth inning at American Family Field June 16, 2023, in Milwaukee. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Funderburke was working as a contractor and has no direct affiliation with the team.

Brian Warecki, the Pirates' senior vice president of communications, confirmed the incident, saying, in part, "We are deeply concerned regarding what transpired last night."

Pittsburgh Pirates player hits a ball

Ke'Bryan Hayes of the Pittsburgh Pirates hits during the seventh inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field June 16, 2023, in Milwaukee.  (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Warecki added there were no injuries.

"The important thing is that all of our personnel arrived in Milwaukee safely. … We are now in communication with the appropriate parties regarding this matter."

After arriving in Milwaukee, the Pirates lost 5-4 to the Brewers Friday night.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.