Bulls top Kings

Derrick Rose dropped 19 points and dished 98 win over the Sacramento Kings at Power Balance Pavilion.

Carlos Boozer finished with a double-double on 16 points and 15 rebounds, while Richard Hamilton also had 16 points for the Bulls, who improved to 2-1 on the young season.

Luol Deng added 12 points and six rebounds, while Ronnie Brewer donated 12 points off the bench for Chicago.

Marcus Thornton netted a game-high 20 points and pulled down five boards for the Kings, and Tyreke Evans had 19 points.

DeMarcus Cousins finished with 15 points and 12 rebounds, while Jimmer Fredette scored 14 off the bench for Sacramento, which has lost two straight since opening the season with a win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday.