Bucs' Todd Bowles not surprised by Tom Brady's off-season appearance, praises 'inner drive'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles knows what he has in Tom Brady.

After the veteran quarterback made multiple appearances during this week’s off-season workouts, Bowles told reporters he wasn’t surprised Brady participated, despite not needing to.

"Tom’s a worker," Bowles said, via the Tampa Bay Times . "Tom comes in on his own. He doesn’t need to be here. But you don’t play that long without having inner drive."

TOM BRADY TO JOIN FOX SPORTS ONCE PLAYING CAREER IS OVER

Brady briefly retired in February and said his decision to walk away after 22 seasons was to spend more time with his family and that he couldn't make the "100% competitive commitment" needed to be successful.

"This is difficult for me to write but here it goes: I am not going to make that competitive commitment anymore," he said at the time. "I have loved my NFL career, and now it is time to focus my time and energy on other things that require my attention."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

While the decision was short-lived, Brady's commitment is not.

"We have great communication, and we have a great relationship," Bowles said. "He comes in on his own and works. He doesn’t need the work everyone else needs, but the camaraderie, when he comes in here, is very good."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

After being promoted from defensive coordinator to head coach, Bowles added that he has no intention of "changing the offense" with Brady at the controls.

"I didn’t get a head job to be an offensive coach. That’s not my job," Bowles said. "I’ve always been a defensive coach. That doesn’t mean I can’t be a head coach. Tom and I understand that — we have a great relationship going forward. We communicate constantly, and I just look forward to working with him from a different angle. But we always talked football off the field when he was here, regardless."