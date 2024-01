Read this article for free! Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will head north on Sunday to play the Detroit Lions in the NFC Divisional Round after having defeated the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday night.

Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles talked to reporters on Tuesday and appeared to be bewildered after he was asked about the weather affecting the game. Detroit is set to be 23 degrees with 10 mph winds. However, it did not appear the reporter realized the game was going to be played in a dome.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"Coach, looking forward toward Detroit. The weather has been a factor in some of the playoff games even for the most prepared teams," the reporter said. "Today, it’s 13 (degrees) in Detroit which doesn’t compare to some of the temperatures … any special plans to acclimate the team to not only endure but perform in those kind of frigid temperatures should you face them in Detroit?"

Bowles took a second and then reminded the reporter the team will play indoors.

VIEW THE MOMENT ON X

"They got a dome," he said before making a face. "No … nothing planned. We’re indoors, and we only have to be outside for the 20 seconds getting off the bus. We’ll be OK."

EMILY MAYFIELD, WIFE OF BUCS STAR QB, PRAISES HUSBAND'S PLAYOFF WIN IN FACE OF 'SO MANY NAYSAYERS'

The Lions have played at Ford Field since 2002 and played in the Pontiac Silverdome from 1975 to 2001. The last time Detroit played home games outside was at Tiger Stadium from 1941 to 1974.

Detroit quarterback Jared Goff has played 42 games in a dome and is 23-19 with 10,741 passing yards and 75 touchdown passes in his career.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Tampa Bay quarterback Baker Mayfield has only played seven games in a dome. He is 5-2 with 1,471 passing yards and 10 touchdown passes.