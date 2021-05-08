Bucs' Rob Gronkowski donates $1.2M to renovate Boston playground

Rob Gronkowski might be playing another season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers but the four-time Super Bowl champion is still giving back to the community where he got his NFL start.

The former New England Patriots tight end presented a $1.2 million check on behalf of his foundation, the Gronk Nation Youth Foundation, that will be used to fully renovate a local playground in Boston.

"No matter where I go or where I live, I will always have a special connection to New England and the people who live here," Gronkowski said at the press conference, where he was joined by Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker.

"The Patriots taught me the importance of giving back from the very first day I stepped in that organization," he continued. "A huge shout-out to Mr. Kraft and the Patriots for instilling that into me and showing me the importance of what it's like to give back."

According to CBS News, the money will go to rebuilding the Charlesbank Playground located near the Charles River Esplanade in Boston. The donation will also create a trust that will be used to maintain the playground over the years.

A five-time Pro Bowler, Gronkowski spent nine seasons in New England before retiring from football in 2018. He made an NFL comeback in 2020, joined Tom Brady and the Buccaneers, and led the team to its first Super Bowl title since 2002.