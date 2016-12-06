Bucs promote WR Huff, place WR Shorts on injured reserve

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) The Tampa Bay Buccaneers bolstered their injury-depleted receiving group, promoting Josh Huff from the practice squad to the active roster and placing Cecil Shorts III on injured reserve Tuesday.

Huff, 25, is getting a second chance in the NFL after being released by the Philadelphia Eagles in the aftermath of the third-year pro's arrest on gun and drug charges last month.

The receiver was charged Nov. 1 with possession of a 9 mm handgun without a permit and having a small amount of marijuana after he was pulled over for speeding on the New Jersey side of the Walt Whitman Bridge.

