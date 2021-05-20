Bucs' Devin White tired of Tom Brady–Bill Belichick debate

The debate over who was responsible for the New England Patriots’ success since the 2001 season raged in 2020 and may have ended when Tom Brady led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a Super Bowl title and Bill Belichick missed the playoffs altogether.

Brady’s teammate Devin White had a unique take on the situation. The linebacker, who had nine sacks and 140 tackles in his second season, weighed in on the topic on Wednesday.

"I wonder how many times Belichick is going to sack Tom Brady," White wrote. "Tired of hearing about them two vs one another."

White’s tweet didn’t last long. He deleted it after it sent but not before it was captured by The Spun and other outlets.

Brady and Rob Gronkowski will be making their return to Gillette Stadium later this year when the Buccaneers take on the Patriots. It will be the first game for either player in New England since the two left the team in 2020.

Brady signed with the Buccaneers in the 2020 offseason and Gronkowski was traded to Tampa Bay soon after.

The Patriots struggled in 2020 failing to win the AFC East division for the first time since 2008. The team was hit with a slew of coronavirus opt-outs. Cam Newton also missed time after contracting the illness.

New England is set to be revamped and re-charged for the 2021 season.