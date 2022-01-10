Bucs' Bruce Arians: 'Travesty' if Tom Brady doesn't win MVP

Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians made his no-brainer pick for NFL MVP on Monday now that the Tom Brady-led squad is back in the playoffs as NFC South division champions and the No. 2 seed.

Arians said when it comes to the MVP award, "It’s not even a close race."

"I think if he doesn’t get it, it’s a travesty. Most completions ever, 5,000 yards, touchdowns … the whole nine yards. To me, it’s not even a close race."

Brady is one of the top MVP candidates this season and even at 44 years old he was still setting NFL records. He broke the marks for most touchdowns and passing yards all-time early in the year. He led the NFL this season in passing touchdowns (43) and passing yards (5,316).

His passing yardage and touchdown passes this season were the most in a single season by any quarterback in Buccaneers history.

He set the NFL single-season record for completions with 485.

Brady will be competing for MVP votes with Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor and Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp.

Brady has won the MVP award three times in his career and if Arians had it his way, a fourth MVP award would be on the quarterback’s mantle by the end of February.