Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Published

Bucs' Bruce Arians: 'Travesty' if Tom Brady doesn't win MVP

Brady is looking for a fourth MVP award

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians made his no-brainer pick for NFL MVP on Monday now that the Tom Brady-led squad is back in the playoffs as NFC South division champions and the No. 2 seed.

Arians said when it comes to the MVP award, "It’s not even a close race."

Quarterback Tom Brady greets head coach Bruce Arians before the game between the Carolina Panthers and the Buccaneers on Jan. 9, 2022, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Quarterback Tom Brady greets head coach Bruce Arians before the game between the Carolina Panthers and the Buccaneers on Jan. 9, 2022, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. (Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

"I think if he doesn’t get it, it’s a travesty. Most completions ever, 5,000 yards, touchdowns … the whole nine yards. To me, it’s not even a close race."

Brady is one of the top MVP candidates this season and even at 44 years old he was still setting NFL records. He broke the marks for most touchdowns and passing yards all-time early in the year. He led the NFL this season in passing touchdowns (43) and passing yards (5,316).

Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans is congratulated by Tom Brady after Evans caught a touchdown pass against the Carolina Panthers on Jan. 9, 2022, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans is congratulated by Tom Brady after Evans caught a touchdown pass against the Carolina Panthers on Jan. 9, 2022, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. (Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

His passing yardage and touchdown passes this season were the most in a single season by any quarterback in Buccaneers history.

He set the NFL single-season record for completions with 485.

Brady will be competing for MVP votes with Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor and Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp.

Tom Brady points during the Jan. 9, 2022, game against the Carolina Panthers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Tom Brady points during the Jan. 9, 2022, game against the Carolina Panthers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. (Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Brady has won the MVP award three times in his career and if Arians had it his way, a fourth MVP award would be on the quarterback’s mantle by the end of February.

Ryan Gaydos is the Sports Editor for Fox News and Fox Business.  If you got a tip you can email Ryan at Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com