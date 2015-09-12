Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

NBA
Published
Last Update September 12, 2015

Bucks' John Henson informs fan they were hanging out with his impostor

By | FoxSports

It's not uncommon for fans of celebrities or athletes to get duped into thinking they're hanging out with the real thing when they clearly aren't. It's simple: if you want to believe in something, your brain has a funny way of convincing yourself that what's happening is indeed real.

This one is pretty bad, though.

Milwaukee Bucks forward John Henson, who is 6-foot-11, apparently has a reasonably tall man pretending to be him and taking photos with unsuspecting fans, despite the fact they look nothing alike. Again, some people just want to believe.

Check out the photo evidence, via John Henson's Twitter account.

(h/t @_John_Henson_)