Buccaneers sign NFL running back Le'Veon Bell after injuries plague depleted roster

NFL running back Le’Veon Bell will have to put a hold on his attempts to step in the boxing ring with Jake Paul after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed him on Wednesday.

The three-time Pro Bowler will be reunited with former Pittsburgh Steelers wide reciver Antonio Brown after lead running back Leonard Fournette suffered a hamstring injury during Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Saints that will likely cause him to miss the rest of the season, ESPN reported.

FORMER ALL-PRO LE’VEON BELL WANTS A SHOT AT JAKE PAUL

A source told the outlet that Fournette "could be back in time for the playoffs" but the addition of Bell is still necessary after veteran Giovani Bernard was placed on injured reserve last week with an MCL sprain and a hip injury.

Bell, 29, was released in November after a short stint with the Baltimore Ravens where he totaled 31 carries for 82 yards and two touchdowns in five games. He previously signed a four-year, $52 million contract with the New York Jets in 2019 but was released the next season after Week 5.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The Kansas City Chiefs picked him up several days later on a one-year contract, but he was not re-signed at the end of the season prompting the veteran back to criticize head coach Andy Reid in a tweet saying he would "retire first" before playing for him again.

While playing for the Steelers, Bell received two First-team All-Pro honors and was named to three Pro Bowls. He also rushed for more than 1,000 yards three times.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Bell joins Bucs’ running backs Ronald Jones and Ke'Shawn Vaughn.