Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Jameis Winston lets trick shot golfer use his head as tee

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston was involved in an odd stunt at a celebrity golf tournament hosted by NFL legend Derrick Brooks earlier this week.

Winston was seen on video letting trick shot golfer Trevor Consavage hit a ball off a tee that was placed on top of the quarterback’s head.

At least Winston was wearing a helmet for the stunt.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS' JASON PIERRE-PAUL SUFFERS FRACTURED NECK IN CAR CRASH, SEASON IN JEOPARDY: REPORT

“A little fun with @jaboowins3 at the #derrickbrooks55 golf event!” Consavage captioned in an Instagram post which showed the shot. “Thank you Derrick for having me, and thank you Jameis for having the confidence in me to pull this off!! Also shout out to my boy @warrensapp showin’ off that newfound golf swing dropping bombs off the tee!!”

Consavage, who says on his Instagram he has 12 years of entertaining experience, has a slew of various trick shot videos featuring him teeing off on balls placed on top of groins and mouths.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Winston is going into his fifth season with the Buccaneers. He’s only had one winning season since taking over the helm and lost his job for a brief time last season to Ryan Fitzpatrick.