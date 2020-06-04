Buccaneers' Bruce Arians on Tom Brady's leadership: 'When he talks, they listen'

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Head Coach Bruce Arians hasn’t seen Tom Brady in action during practice on a football field yet, but he’s already impressed with how the legendary quarterback is showing leadership.

Arians, who made a recent appearance on Joe Maddon’s YouTube show, "Uncorked with Joe Maddon," said he’s already seen Brady in action during Zoom calls.

100 BURNING QUESTIONS ABOUT 2020 NFL SEASON WITH KICKOFF JUST MONTHS AWAY

“We got a great locker room, but to now get a guy that’s been there, done it, six times, the G.O.A.T. [greatest of all time]?” Arians said, according to MassLive.com. “When he talks, they listen. It’s so different than a coach. I think for us as coaches, there has to be a bond between the coach and those guys so that you give them ownership."

“You ask them questions. How do you want to do things? So if they think they have a big hand in it, they send a message to the rest of the guys,” Arians explained. “They send your message to the rest of the guys. With Tom, it’s been fantastic.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Arians was once an offensive assistant coach with the Indianapolis Colts and said he saw similar traits with quarterback Peyton Manning, as well.

“The way [Manning] commanded the room and the team was amazing,” Arians said. “What he asked those guys to do. I’m sure Tom Brady has a lot of the same things. Just the little bit I’ve been around him so far, it’s going to be the same way.”