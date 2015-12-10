Buccaneers bring back a familiar face to fill in for Kwon Alexander

With the Tampa Bay Buccaneers set to be without rookie linebacker Kwon Alexander for the next four games due to a suspension, the team turned to someone who knows their defense to help out.

As Jenna Laine of Sports Talk Florida reports, the team has signed Orie Lemon.

For those who are curious, Scott Smith of Buccaneers.com explains that this will be Lemon's third run on the active roster for Tampa Bay. He's also been on the practice squad this season. Smith also points out that he played in 10 games last year for the Buccaneers, and started three of those.

Will Lemon be the main player to fill in for Alexander? It'll be worth a watch to see how things unfold on Sunday.