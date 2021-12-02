Expand / Collapse search
Golf
Bryson DeChambeau says he once wanted to quit playing golf

DeChambeau, who is ranked seventh in the world, has eight PGA Tour wins and a US Open title

By Daniel Canova | Fox News
Bryson DeChambeau, one of the world's top golfers, recently caught up with the New York Post and said that he once considered quitting the sport.

In this Aug. 29, 2021, file photo, Bryson DeChambeau reacts after sinking his putt on the 16th green during the final round of the BMW Championship golf tournament at Caves Valley Golf Club in Owings Mills, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass, File)

"There was a point in time — I'm not kidding — where I just felt like I wanted to leave the game," DeChambeau said. "I just felt like, ‘I don't need any of this. Why? Why put myself through all this torture?’"

Over the last year, DeChambeau had formed an interesting rivalry with Brooks Koepka. The 28-year-old DeChambeau also criticized his Cobra equipment following the first round of the British Open. 

DeChambeau also bashed a rules official at the 2020 Memorial, and he fieled criticism after he failed to get vaccinated and ended up missing the Olympics due to a positive COVID-19 test.

Bryson DeChambeau holds the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament trophy at Detroit Golf Club in Detroit in this July 2020 file photo. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)

"I got hit pretty hard," DeChambeau said. "That's why I kind of walked away, because people were damaging [my] character. It was all the stuff that was going on in social media. I was like, ‘I really don't need this. I can walk away and be totally fine the rest of my life, be happy and go and hit the long ball and call it a day.’"

DeChambeau, who is ranked seventh in the world, has eight PGA Tour wins and a U.S. Open Championship and he’s earned almost $26 million over his career. And even though he considered quitting golf at one point, DeChambeau appears to be motivated.

Bryson DeChambeau reacts after missing a putt on the ninth green during the final round of the BMW Championship golf tournament, Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, at Caves Valley Golf Club in Owings Mills, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

"I want to win Augusta, all the majors, have the career Grand Slam and continue to win events," DeChambeau said. "I've won Arnold Palmer and Jack Nicklaus' event, and that's pretty cool. I want to eventually win [Tiger Woods' Genesis Invitational], and have all three of those. That'd be cool."

Dan Canova is a Digital Reporter for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Dan Canova on Twitter at @DanCanova. If you've got a tip, you can email Dan at Daniel.Canova@fox.com