Bryson DeChambeau gets testy with fan at BMW Championship after 'Brooksie' chirp: 'Get the f--- out!'

Bryson DeChambeau had enough to be upset with after missing several opportunities to win the BMW Championship over the weekend but while leaving the course on Sunday he lost his cool when a fan in the theater chirped away.

While walking toward the tunnel near the 18th hole at Caves Valley Golf Club, DeChambeau handed his hat to a young fan but just moments later another spectator shouted, "Great job, Brooksie," referencing DeChambeau’s longtime feud with Brooks Koepka.

"You know what? Get the f--- out!" DeChambeau yelled, via ESPN .

According to the report, DeChambeau "had rage in his eyes" but quickly diffused the situation after motioning for security to come over.

Sunday’s incident was apparently a build-up from repeated "Brooksie" chants that were heard throughout the weekend. It’s unclear if the individual on Sunday was removed but it certainly wouldn’t be a first.

At least three fans were ejected from the Memorial Tournament in June for shouting Koepka’s name, despite him not being at the tournament. In true fashion, Koepka announced after that he would be giving out free beer to those who had their time "cut short."

In response to Sunday’s incident, Commissioner Jay Monahan said that yelling or saying "Brooksie" to DeChambeau will result in expulsion from a tournament, according to ESPN

The two pros recently agreed to put their feud on hold for the Ryder Cup next month but there’s no telling how DeChambeau will react if fans don’t submit to the new rules.