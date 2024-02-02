Bruins 'deeply saddened' by loss of former goaltender Blaine Lacher who died at 53

In the mid-1990s, Blaine Lacher was the Boston Bruins goaltender.

On Monday, the Canadian and former NHL player died in Medicine Hat, Alberta — his hometown. Lacher was 53. According to the Boston Globe, Lacher's family said his death was not expected.

An official cause of death was not immediately made available.

Prior to the NHL, Lacher had a standout career at Lake Superior State in Michigan. He helped lift the team to the 1993-94 season NCAA Division I title. Lacher's .918 save percentage led the country at the time. He also had an impressive shutout streak of 375 minutes and 1 second.

"The Boston Bruins are deeply saddened by the passing of former goalie Blaine Lacher," the team wrote in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter. "We send our thoughts and condolences to his family, friends, and teammates.

Lachers decided to forgo his final year of amateur eligibility and signed with the Bruins as a free agent ahead of the start of the 1995 season.

He went 19-11-2 during his rookie campaign. His second year and final year as a professional he went 3-5-2. Lacher appeared in 47 games during his tenure with the Bruins, posting a career save percentage of .887.

Lacher also appeared in five playoff games for the Bruins during the 1994-95 season.

After his time with the Bruins came to an end, Lacher had a brief stint in the International Hockey League, a former minor professional hockey league. He retired from the IHL in 1996.

Lacher's obituary in the Cook-Southland Funeral Chapel stated that he had one son named Quin.