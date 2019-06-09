Expand / Collapse search
Stanley Cup Playoffs
Published

Bruins beat Blues 5-1, forcing Stanley Cup Game 7

By Jay Cohen | Associated Press
ST. LOUIS – Facing elimination in a quite hostile environment, Brad Marchand and Tuukka Rask stepped up for the Boston Bruins once again.

The Stanley Cup Final is heading to Game 7 because two of Boston's biggest stars love the biggest moments.

St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington (50) catches the puck as Boston Bruins left wing Jake DeBrusk (74) watches for the rebound. 

Rask made 28 saves, Marchand had a goal and an assist, and the Bruins beat the St. Louis Blues 5-1 on Sunday night to even the bruising, physical final at three games apiece.

David Pastrnak had a goal and an assist as Boston became the 17th team to go on the road and force a Game 7 in the Stanley Cup. The Bruins also were the last franchise to accomplish the feat, coming all the way back to win the championship against Vancouver in 2011.

The deciding game is Wednesday night in Boston.