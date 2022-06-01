Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson to face 24th civil case, attorney says

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson continues to face mounting civil cases accusing him of sexual misconduct during massage parlor sessions.

On Tuesday, a woman filed a new lawsuit against Watson, to become the 23rd civil suit filed against him for alleged sexual misconduct.

But it might not be the last, according to Attorney Tony Buzbee, who is representing all the women who have filed lawsuits against Watson.

"I will be filing a 24th case soon," Buzbee told the Associated Press in a text message, without providing details on the case.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The lawsuit filed Tuesday states that the plaintiff had three encounters with Watson during massage sessions, which started during the summer of 2020.

During the final massage, the lawsuit alleges that Watson exposed himself, touched the woman between her legs, and requested that the woman have sex with him, USA Today reported.

The woman decided not to file a lawsuit against Watson until she watched HBO's "Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel" segment on the quarterback last week, the lawsuit stated.

In that piece, Ashley Solis and Kyla Hayes, two of the 22 other plaintiffs with civil suits pending against Watson for alleged sexual misconduct, went into graphic detail about what they said occurred during their sessions.

BROWNS' DESHAUN WATSON NOW FACING 23RD ACTIVE CIVIL LAWSUIT OVER ALLEGED SEXUAL MISCONDUCT

Both women also criticized the massive contract Watson received following his trade from the Houston Texans to the Browns.

A pair of grand juries in Texas declined to bring criminal charges against the quarterback. Watson has denied acting intentionally, and he has denied all the claims in the nearly two dozen civil suits against him.

"I’ve never assaulted or disrespected or harassed any woman in my life. I’ve never done these things people are alleging," Watson said during his first news conference.

Watson's attorney, Rusty Hardin said his client "vehemently denies the allegations, just as he has since she first discussed them with members of our firm in March of last year," the outlet reported .

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Watson could still face discipline from the NFL over the allegations.