Cleveland Browns
Browns' Perrion Winfrey has misdemeanor assault charge dismissed

Winfrey drafted by Browns in fourth round of 2022 draft

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
An assault charge against Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey, who was arrested in April, has been dismissed after he completed a pretrial diversion program, court records revealed.

Winfrey’s case was dismissed Friday, according to Harris County Court records.

Perrion Winfrey in action against the Commanders in 2023

Perrion Winfrey of the Cleveland Browns in action against the Washington Commanders during the second half of the game at FedExField on January 1, 2023, in Landover, Maryland. (Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

He was facing a misdemeanor assault charge after prosecutors alleged that he grabbed a woman he was dating and caused her "bodily injury." 

The 22-year-old NFL player was arrested and later released on bond. At the time, he was ordered not to have any contact with the accuser.

News of the dismissal follows reports that Winfrey was one of two Browns players who were robbed at gunpoint by six masked men after leaving a Cleveland nightclub last week.

Perrion Winfrey before a game against the Commanders in 2023

Perrion Winfrey of the Cleveland Browns looks on before the game against the Washington Commanders at FedExField on January 1, 2023, in Landover, Maryland. (Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

According to the reports, the suspects made off with jewelry and a car belonging to cornerback Greg Newsome II. Neither player was hurt in the incident, which remains under investigation.

A fourth-round draft pick by Cleveland in 2022, Winfrey was disciplined at least twice by the team last season for his behavior. He played in 13 games, recording 22 tackles.

Perrion Winfrey during an NFL game against the Steelers in 2022

Perrion Winfrey of the Cleveland Browns gestures to the crowd during the second half against the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 22, 2022, in Cleveland. (Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images)

Winfrey remained inside the team's facility last week for two days while the Browns practiced outdoors during minicamp. Coach Kevin Stefanski declined to say if Winfrey was being disciplined. He rejoined his teammates on the third day.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

