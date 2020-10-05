Browns' Odell Beckham Jr. on touchdown pass from Jarvis Landry: 'It was an amazing feeling'

The Cleveland Browns' first touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday will be one of the most memorable TDs for wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

In the Browns' opening drive, Baker Mayfield snapped the ball and tossed it to Jarvis Landry, who appeared to be running a reverse play when he paused and launched the ball 30 yards to a perfectly positioned Odell.

“It puts like a hold on any words that I could think of or think for you to say,” Beckham told reporters after the game. “Not that it is not special to catch a touchdown pass from Baker [Mayfield] or catch a touchdown pass in general, but literally, as I watched Jarvis throw the ball, it reminded me of being outside of WCA 804 as we would just sit there and talk for hours and throw back and forth.

“It felt like a joke and not in a bad way, it just felt unreal to be looking him in his eyes and he is just throwing it and I am just smiling, like I felt like he already has his finger up and I am pointing at him. I would not trade that play for any amount of touchdowns in the game or if I was the one to throw it to him. That is my brother, like for real and for real life. I got his back forever, and he’s got mine. It was an amazing feeling.”

It’s the first touchdown pass of Landry’s career, though it wasn’t the first pass he’s ever thrown. Landry was 1-for-2 in 2018 with 63 passing yards during the season. Between the Browns and the Dolphins, he is 2-for-5 with 72 passing yards and no interceptions.

