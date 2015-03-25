Brown's late tally sends Kings past Blackhawks

Dustin Brown scored the game-winning goal with 1:27 remaining in regulation to lift the Los Angeles Kings to a 5-4 comeback win over the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center.

The Kings were coming off a pair of shutout losses and trailed the Western Conference-leading Blackhawks on three separate occasions before rallying to hand Chicago a second straight loss.

Tyler Toffoli tied the game in the third period, while the Kings also received goals from Anze Kopitar, Dwight King and Jarret Stoll, who had a short-handed tally in a wild second period.

Jonathan Quick picked up the win with 21 saves, while Corey Crawford's 31 went for naught.

Michael Frolik scored twice and added an assist to pace Chicago offensively.

"We knew it was a dangerous game for us," Blackhawks head coach Joel Quenneville said. "We knew they were going to be hungry, and we didn't respond to the challenge."

Following a five-goal second period, the back-and-forth continued in the third, as Chicago's Jonathan Toews scored on a backhand 3:51 in for a 4-3 lead. Toffoli replied 4:15 later with a quick, long shot that caught Crawford off guard, and it stayed tied until Brown capitalized on a fortunate bounce.

Brown's initial shot deflected off the back of Chicago defenseman Johnny Oduya and got Crawford out of position. The puck caromed back to Brown, who wasted no time in scoring the deciding goal into the open net.

Frolik, playing on Chicago's top line due to Marian Hossa's injury, scored 5:55 into the game when his shot from between the circles found the five-hole.

Los Angeles ended its 150:35 scoreless drought early in a busy middle stanza.

Kopitar was solely responsible for the first tally, as his hard work along the left boards resulted in the puck bouncing into Chicago's zone. The forward settled the disc after getting by two defenders and beat Crawford over his left shoulder with a snap shot at the 4:21 mark.

The Kings were down a man three minutes later, but just 12 seconds after Brown was whistled for interference, Stoll entered the neutral zone unabated, skated in on Crawford and went up high for the go-ahead goal.

Frolik answered with 5:29 left in the period as he found the five-hole again, this time re-directing Duncan Keith's point shot into the back of the net.

Patrick Kane got behind the defense and snuck one past a sprawled-out Quick with 41 seconds left in the frame, but a terrific stick-handling effort by Drew Doughty evened things just before the horn. Doughty weaved his way through a wall of defenders and got a shot on net that kicked out front and went off King's skate and in with just a half-second remaining.

"That was big," Kopitar said of the late goal. "Going into the locker room with the score being tied is obviously a lot better than being down."

Game Notes

The Kings will celebrate their 2012 Stanley Cup title at the White House on Tuesday ... Frolik's only other goal this season came against the Kings in the season opener on Jan. 19 ... The Blackhawks fell to 14-2-0 when scoring first this year ... Hossa missed his second consecutive game due to an upper-body injury ... Keith recorded three assists ... Chicago has dropped two straight at home after going 11-0-1 in its first dozen home tilts.