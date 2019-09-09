Cleveland Browns fan falls off van during tailgate before team's first game

A Cleveland Browns fan was hospitalized Sunday after taking a serious fall from the top of a van he was standing on in a parking lot prior to the team’s game against the Tennessee Titans.

The fan appeared in the background of a Cleveland Channel 19 newscast falling from the van at around 7:30 a.m. The man had a gash on his head and was seen sitting up talking to medical personnel.

PHILADELPHIA 76ERS' MIKE SCOTT APPEARS TO GET INTO FIGHT WITH EAGLES FANS

According to the station, the man initially refused medical treatment but was later convinced to go to the hospital.

It wasn’t clear what had happened to the man to make him fall. The station reported the man suffers from a medical condition. A Twitter user, claiming to be the man’s son, tweeted that his father was epileptic.

“Please stop assuming he was drunk he had no drinks at that point at all," tweeted the son. "Please stop making fun and jokes about my dad. And please keep him in your thoughts.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The man was not immediately identified.