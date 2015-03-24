Expand / Collapse search
Browns cornerback Joe Haden excited Johnny Manziel joining Browns, brings buzz to team

By | Associated Press
    Cleveland Browns cornerback Joe Haden, left, shakes hands with general manager Ray Farmer at the start of a news conference at the NFL football team's facility in Berea, Ohio Wednesday, May 14, 2014. Haden signed a five-year contract extension with the Browns Tuesday. (AP Photo) (The Associated Press)

    Cleveland Browns cornerback Joe Haden answers questions during his news conference in Berea, Ohio Wednesday, May 14, 2014. Haden signed a five-year contract extension with the NFL football team Tuesday. (AP Photo) (The Associated Press)

BEREA, Ohio – Browns Pro Bowl cornerback Joe Haden is excited to be part of the Johnny Football circus.

Haden, who signed a five-year, $68 million contract extension with Cleveland on Tuesday, says he's looking forward to quarterback Johnny Manziel joining the Browns. Haden says he "was hyped" at the moment when the Browns selected Manziel, Texas A&M's spirited quarterback in the first round last week.

Haden says he feels a kinship to Manziel because "I'm on the flashy side, too."

Haden says Manziel is going to have to earn a starting spot by beating out Brian Hoyer in training camp. Haden likes the idea that Manziel's arrival will bring more national attention to the Browns, who have made the playoffs just once since 1999.

