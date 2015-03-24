Browns cornerback Joe Haden excited Johnny Manziel joining Browns, brings buzz to team

next Image 1 of 2

Browns Pro Bowl cornerback Joe Haden is excited to be part of the Johnny Football circus.

Haden, who signed a five-year, $68 million contract extension with Cleveland on Tuesday, says he's looking forward to quarterback Johnny Manziel joining the Browns. Haden says he "was hyped" at the moment when the Browns selected Manziel, Texas A&M's spirited quarterback in the first round last week.

Haden says he feels a kinship to Manziel because "I'm on the flashy side, too."

Haden says Manziel is going to have to earn a starting spot by beating out Brian Hoyer in training camp. Haden likes the idea that Manziel's arrival will bring more national attention to the Browns, who have made the playoffs just once since 1999.

