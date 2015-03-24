Brown scores 2, Jones stops 26 shots as Kings blank Coyotes 4-0 for 2nd straight shutout

next Image 1 of 2

Dustin Brown had two goals and an assist, Martin Jones stopped 26 shots and the Los Angeles Kings beat the Arizona Coyotes 4-0 Thursday night for their second straight shutout and third in four games.

Two nights after Jonathan Quick stopped 31 shots against Boston, Jones extended the Kings' defensive mastery in his first start since blanking Minnesota on Nov. 26.

Alec Martinez had a goal and an assist a day after agreeing to a contract extension, and Jared Stoll added a power-play goal late in the second period.

Arizona goaltender Mike Smith was yanked in another lackluster performance. The Coyotes have lost six straight home games for the first time since early 2009.