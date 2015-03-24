Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Sports
Published
Last Update January 6, 2015

Brown scores 2, Jones stops 26 shots as Kings blank Coyotes 4-0 for 2nd straight shutout

By | Associated Press
  • 03dbeb5e-
    Image 1 of 2

    Los Angeles Kings goalie Martin Jones (31) makes the save on Arizona Coyotes center Antoine Vermette (50) in the second period during an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Dec. 4, 2014, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri) (The Associated Press)

  • b2d606d0-
    Image 2 of 2

    Los Angeles Kings right wing Dustin Brown (23) and Arizona Coyotes center Sam Gagner (9) battle for the puck in the second period during an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Dec. 4, 2014, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri) (The Associated Press)

GLENDALE, Ariz. – Dustin Brown had two goals and an assist, Martin Jones stopped 26 shots and the Los Angeles Kings beat the Arizona Coyotes 4-0 Thursday night for their second straight shutout and third in four games.

Two nights after Jonathan Quick stopped 31 shots against Boston, Jones extended the Kings' defensive mastery in his first start since blanking Minnesota on Nov. 26.

Alec Martinez had a goal and an assist a day after agreeing to a contract extension, and Jared Stoll added a power-play goal late in the second period.

Arizona goaltender Mike Smith was yanked in another lackluster performance. The Coyotes have lost six straight home games for the first time since early 2009.