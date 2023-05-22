Expand / Collapse search
The PGA Championship
Brooks Koepka shares awkward encounter with PGA of America CEO Seth Waugh during trophy presentation

Koepka won his fifth majors title on Sunday

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
An awkward moment involving newly crowned PGA Championship winner Brooks Koepka and PGA of America CEO Seth Waugh has gone viral on social media and has left many questioning the odd encounter.

Koepka earned his fifth major title over the weekend after he finished at Oak Hill on Sunday with a 3-under 67 for a two-shot victory over 2022 Masters champion Scottie Scheffler. 

Brooks Koepka with the trophy

2023 PGA Champion Brooks Koepka speaks to the media after the final round of the PGA Championship at Oak Hill Country Club on Sunday, May 21, 2023 in Rochester, New York. (Scott Taetsch/PGA of America via Getty Images)

While posing for pictures with the trophy as is tradition, fans on Twitter picked up what seemed to be an awkward interaction between Koepka and Waugh. 

Waugh did not appear to shake Koepka’s hand and as he walked away, he said something that seemingly left Koepka perplexed.

Many speculated over why the two didn’t shake hands and what Waugh might’ve said. 

Neither Koepka nor Waugh has commented on the interaction, but Waugh has openly criticized LIV Golf in the past.

Brooks Koepka poses with the PGA Championship trophy

Brooks Koepka of The United States stands with the Wanamaker Trophy after his win the final round of the 2023 PGA Championship at Oak Hill Country Club on May 21, 2023 in Rochester, New York. (David Cannon/Getty Images)

"Their logic about the team play being something significant that people can get behind I think is flawed," Waugh told The Times of London last week. "I don't think people really care about it. And I don't see how it's a survivable business model. They can fund it for as long as they want to, but no matter how much money you have, at some point, burning it doesn't feel very good."

For Koepka, while he admitted Sunday that a LIV golfer winning a major is certainly good for the circuit, he’s more concerned with his own game.

Brooks Koepka poses with the PGA Championship trophy

Brooks Koepka of the United States smiles alongside the Wanamaker Trophy after winning the 2023 PGA Championship at Oak Hill Country Club on May 21, 2023 in Rochester, New York.  (Warren Little/Getty Images)

"I definitely think it helps LIV, but I'm more interested in my own self right now, to be honest with you," he said during his post-match presser. 

"Yeah, it's a huge thing for LIV, but at the same time, I'm out here competing as an individual at the PGA Championship. I'm just happy to take this home for the third time."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.