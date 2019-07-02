Expand / Collapse search
Golfer Brooks Koepka models thong while on vacation with girlfriend Jena Sims

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Green appears to be Brooks Koepka’s color.

The world’s No. 1-ranked golfer was seen in a green thong Friday. Koepka’s girlfriend Jena Sims posted a video of the panty-wearing golfer on her Instagram Stories.

The video showed Koepka jumping into the waters near Jupiter Island, Florida, and making a big splash to much the delight of Sims.

Koepka and Sims have made several viral moments this year. The two wore matching thongs while on vacation in January with Dustin Johnson and Paulina Gretzky.

“I saw a picture, I forget of who it was, a cartoon character wearing one and it was pretty funny. Got a good laugh out of it. It’s all in fun. I enjoyed it. It made everybody laugh and I’m sure it made quite a few people that saw the picture laugh, so that’s all it was for,” he said, according to Golf Digest.

Koepka and Sims also made headlines when he shut down Sims’ kiss attempt before the final round of the PGA Championship.

